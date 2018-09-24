Something surreal happened in a pool in Waco, Texas this weekend. Most of you probably heard about it, but few probably actually watched it, considering that it lived behind a pay wall and in 2018 we're all far too used to getting any and all digital stimulus for free. But if you did actually pony up to watch Stab High (you can still watch it here), then you were treated to something truly unique in surfing: a novel take on competition that rewarded progressive surfing and refreshingly lacked all the made-for-mainstream polish of a WSL event.

Stab High was essentially an air show in the Waco wave pool, using a hybrid leaderboard format to crown the most progressive aerialist of the day (a title Noa Deane claimed, collecting a cool $25k in the process. Another $20k went to the highest flyer of the event, Eithan Osborne). The format featured two qualifying rounds with each of the 20 invitees getting a shot at four lefts, four rights and one bonus wave, direction of their choice. The top six surfers on the leaderboard after the bonus wave advanced to the final, where each got another four lefts, four rights and another bonus wave.

As a format, this made for some very compelling viewing, particularly when it came to the bonus wave. Having surfers know what they need, and, thanks to the pool, know that they are guaranteed one last Hail Mary attempt instead of just crossing their fingers and staring at the horizon, meant that we got to see some of the most progressive aerialists getting as weird as possible above the lip in the hopes of cracking into the leaderboard's top slot. Highlights included Ian Crane whipping around huge stalefish rotations, 15-year Eli Hanneman backflipping in an attempt to take the win in the final and Noa Deane bigspinning his way into first place.

The format, the talent involved, and the novelty of it being held at Waco (Deane went so far as to call the pool section the "best ramp ever") would probably make it worth a watch already. But arguably the best part about Stab High had nothing to do with the surfing, and everything to do with Bobby Martinez. Martinez joined snowboarder Eddie Wall in the booth, rounding out a commentary team that also included Shane Dorian and pro skater Austyn Gillette. We've all had our complaints about WSL commentary being overly polished, rehearsed and generally sterile, but with few alternative examples of surf commentary today, perhaps we've been lulled into believing there was just something innately loathsome about calling surf heats. Hearing Martinez plainly criticizing surfers for doing boring, stock-standard airs, or joke about how he has no clue what a certain trick should be called, but that he knows whether or not its any good, or suggest Jay Davies should get "a mulligan" due to his large size set a tone that many probably didn't even realize we were missing in pro surf commentary. The commentary team we're clearly having fun talking about surfing--shit, they sounded like surfers--which is more than we can often say about the WSL, which often seems too occupied with trying to sound like the NFL, NBA or some other mainstream sporting acronym.

This tone extended beyond the commentary team. The surfers themselves were clearly having a good time. Dion Agius had a friend use a leash and tote bag to lower his headphones into the water so he could get pumped up on some heavy metal tunes before his next wave, pro skimboarder Blair Conklin was allegedly drinking margaritas before his heats (in which he rode a soft top) and Noa Deane ended his victory speech with "Let's get maggot."

In a way, Stab High reminded me of Joel Tudor's Duct Tape Invitational events, which is to say that both emphasize surfers being surfers, not athletes, and, for my money, surf competition is always better when that is the case.