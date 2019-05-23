Over the past few weeks, Hawaiian powerhouse Sunny Garcia has been fighting for his life in the ICU of a Portland, Oregon hospital. Little has been revealed about his condition since he was first admitted back at the end of April. But this morning, his daughter Kaila Garcia has taken to Instagram to provide an update about her dad’s situation.

“Good morning! My dad @sunnygarcia is headed to surgery right now as I type this,” the post explained. “He is getting a Trach/PEG done which has pretty much been explained to me as just a more comfortable breathing/food tube put in. His vitals are awesome right now and the Doctors expect everything to go very smooth. I just wanted to ask for everyone's prayers as my dad heads to surgery.”

A couple weeks ago, friends of the Garcia family set up a GoFundMe account to help offset Sunny’s accummulating hospital bills.

"As most of you know, he has been in critical condition since Monday the 29th," writes the GoFundMe organizers. "True to Sunny, he is strong and he is fighting . . . each day brings a glimmer of hope but it will be a very long road ahead. His amazing family have been there night and day to support him and each other, but being away from Hawaii is incredibly costly and with each day the expenses grow. His children Kaila, Logan, and Stone bear an incredible financial burden – which should be the last of their worries at this time. We are reaching out to his friends and family in the surfing community for your help!"

Pro surfers, friends and fans from all over the world have contributed over $84,000 help the Garcia family. If you'd like to donate money to help support Sunny's family through this difficult time, click here.