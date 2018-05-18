Sunrise Surf Shop Crowned as Southeast Oakley® Surf Shop Challenge Regional Champs

SURFER Magazine is pleased to announce the winners of the first stop of the 2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge. Despite forecasted rain in the early afternoon on Wednesday, the weather held off and the competition was fierce amongst Florida surf shops in 2-3ft windswell at New Smyrna Beach Inlet.

Securing the Southeast regional win, Sunrise Surf Shop of Jacksonville Beach, FL narrowly escaped the threat of Quiet Flight New Smyrna Beach, who needed a 7.94 in the dying minutes of the final to oust the defending champs. Quiet Flight's Jeremy Johnston scored a 7.5 on his last wave during the highly contested heat, sending Sunrise to the top of the podium for the 10th time in Surf Shop Challenge history.

"In the finals, we were honestly a little nervous and almost second-guessed our strategy because the other teams were ripping so hard in challenging conditions," says Sunrise's Cody Thompson. "But we just stuck to our guns, got lucky and pulled it off again!"

Congrats to Sunrise Surf Shop team members Tristan Thompson, Cody Thompson, Evan Thompson, and OSSC rookie Adam Harrel on taking the Southeast win.















Up next in the 2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge is the Southwest regional qualifier at Seaside Reef in Cardiff, CA and will run on Tuesday, May 22. With a solid SSW swell currently in the forecast, the stage is being set for the next regional shop to punch their ticket to the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge National Championship in Nicaragua.

Look for the following shops to battle it out at the Southwest event:

• Clairemont Surf Shop

• Emerald City Surf Shop

• Hangar 94

• Hansen Surfboards

• Rusty Del Mar

• South Coast Surf Shop PB

• South Coast Surf Shop OB

• Sun Diego Boardshop Carlsbad

• Sun Diego Boardshop Mission Beach

• Surf Ride Oceanside

• Surf Ride Solana Beach

Here is the full #SURFSHOPCHALLENGE 2018 schedule & waiting period:

• May 16 - Southeast - New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL

o WINNER: Sunrise Surf Shop

• May 22 - Southwest - Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA

• May 24/25 - Northwest - Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, CA

• June 7/8 - West - 54th or 56th Street, Newport Beach, CA

• July 12/13 - Hawaii - Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI

• August 14/15 - Mid-Atlantic - Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC

• October 22-26 - National Championship - Playa Colorado, Rivas, Nicaragua

The unique event series, which has been running since the 1980s, puts four-man surf shop teams (two sponsored surfers and two shop employees) against each other. The winning team from each of the six regional qualifiers will win an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship at Playa Colorado in Rivas, Nicaragua for a chance to win a cash prize package and the ultimate title of America's Most Core Surf Shop.