This past Friday, our annual surf contest series to decide America’s most core surf shop, the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge, kicked off in plenty-rippable, 3- to 4-foot peaks at Seaside Reef in Cardiff, CA. The day featured a stacked field of thirteen teams (each consisting of two shop employees, and two team riders) representing their shops in the Southwest region, all vying for the win, which would guarantee their place in the National Championship held in Nicaragua this fall.

After four qualifying rounds in clean morning conditions, five squads secured their positions in the Southwest final. The finalist shop teams hailed from Hanger 94, Rusty Del Mar, Sun Diego Mission Beach, Surf Ride Oceanside and Surf Ride Solana Beach. Conditions proved to be a little trickier for the final round as light onshore winds added some crumble to the Seaside runners.

Surf Ride Oceanside was always going to be the team to beat, having won this event as well as the National Championship in Nicaragua last year. Consistent through the entire day, Surf Ride O-side finished with the second highest team score, behind Sun Diego Mission Beach in round one, and then carried that momentum to the finals where they had strong start. Early in the final round, their second surfer, team rider Levi Slawson, whammied his first wave (once per round, one surfer from a team can raise their hands to “whammy” a wave and double its score). Levi’s 9.40 quickly became a 18.80, which proved critical toward their total point tally. With the final heat coming to close, Rusty Del Mar's fourth and final surfer was unable to secure the 8.71 required to take the lead, thus crowning Surf Ride Oceanside as the winners. The 2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge National Champions will now have the chance to defend their title in Nicaragua.

"The waves were a bit all over the place, but we were able to get a few good ones", said Surf Ride team rider Levi Slawson about the final heat. "I happened to get a perfect wave, the 9.4 whammy, and then all the boys just clutched it up and now we're going to Nicaragua!"

Congratulations to Surf Ride Oceanside team members Braeden Steele, Levi Slawson, Brent Reilly and Tanner Waite on taking the Southwest win. The 2019 win marks the eighth Southwest regional Surf Shop Challenge title for Surf Ride Oceanside (2019, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2009, 2008).

New for competition in 2019 is the Nixon Base Tide PRO-formance Award, presented to the surfer who performs the most radical and progressive maneuver during competition at each event, as decided by the judging panel. Winners receive a custom 2019 Nixon Base Tide Pro watch and other Nixon accessories. For the Southwest regional, the Nixon Base Tide PRO-formance Award was presented to Levi for an aggressive backside tail blow during his team's qualifying round.

Special thanks to Oakley, and event partners Body Glove, Flexfit, Futures, Nixon, Mark & Dave's, Merge 4, Reef, and Yeti for their support, without which the Surf Shop Challenge series would not be possible.

Up next is the Southeast regional qualifier at New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL, where Sunrise Surf Shop will look to build on their regional dominance for a chance to compete at the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge National Championship in Nicaragua. Find the the full Surf Shop Challenge 2019 schedule below:

March 29 – Southwest – Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA (WINNER: Surf Ride Oceanside)

April 24/25 – Southeast – New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL

May 9/10 – Northwest – Steamer Lane, Santa Cruz, CA

June 6/7 – West – 54th or 56th Street, Newport Beach, CA

July 11/12 – Hawaii – Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI

August 13/14 – Mid-Atlantic – Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC

September 9-13 – National Championship – Mark & Dave's, Playa Colorado, Nicaragua

For all of the latest news on the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge, including photos, video footage, results and more, check out surfshopchallenge.com.