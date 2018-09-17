If you’re a fan of single malt scotch whisky and spending a shit-ton of money on wooden surfboards, your dreams for a perfect wall-hanger may have just come true.

Glenmorangie Distillery just partnered with Grain Surfboards to produce a limited amount of boards made from repurposed whisky casks. According to Grain’s site, each board was built with 12 whisky staves (the wooden parts of a whisky barrel), which are made using white oak. Apparently, Glenmorangie only uses their casks twice, to produce a “smoother and more rounded taste,” which I can only presume also produces smoother and rounder cut-backs when put on the face of a wave.

The finished specs of the board 6’11 3/4″ x 20 1/8″ x 2-3/16″, and the volume–surprisingly–is 39.96 L. The site also explains that the board builders were able to make the entire interior framework using the recycled oak staves, replacing marine plywood that is commonly used in similar wooden planks.

If you’ve got $5,500 dollars to spare, visit their site. Just be ready to put down a payment of $2k while you wait. Oh, and please shred responsibly.