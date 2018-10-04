Have you heard of the website TBMall? I started to get emails about it last week. Deals too good to be true, but also a website that looks straight-up and legit.

All the comforting logos of consumer protection companies plastered on the site, Verisign credit card protection, McAfee Internet Security, all there to rest your skeptical heart assured. Because there are serious deals to be had.

Brand new Firewire shapes are on the website being let go at anywhere from $92 – $150. Channel Islands shapes going for the same. …Lost boards are also all over the site, being sold for an absolute song. These prices are steals, really.

Wait, is it literally a steal?

Interest piqued, we reached out to Mark Price, CEO of Firewire. It seemed like there could, in theory, be a chance this was some kind of crazy clearinghouse for excess inventory. Maybe brands--and there are dozens of surfboard labels on the TBMall website--were getting rid of unsold boards at bargain bin prices.

But, really, there was clearly something fishy.

“It's a complete scam,” said Price, right away. He says Florida’s Surf Station had their website hacked and that this TBMall will gladly take your money without selling you a surfboard because, well, they have no surfboards to sell.

“Even our ‘closeout’ pricing could not sustain [TBMall’s] retail prices,” Price said. Basically, those nutso prices are in some cases less than it costs Firewire to make a board in the first place, and, when they do have excess inventory, they ain’t selling it below cost. They’d have no reason to.

Then, heading over to Surf Station’s website, it became pretty clear Price was likely right. Surf Station’s logo appears on the tab for both TBMall and Surf Station’s websites when you open them on your browser.

We’ll reach out to TBMall to see if we can field a comment, but we’re not holding our breath. Price says they’ve been inundated with questions about the mystery website, so it’s getting attention. Do your homework, buyer beware, all that stuff.