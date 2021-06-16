If you’re in and around San Diego County this weekend–and you’ve got a board or two collecting dust in the corner of your garage (you know, the one behind your Christmas decorations and gardening tools)–do yourself a favor and stop by The Rising Co. in Oceanside on Saturday to partake in a homegrown, rootsy “Surf Swap”.
The Rising Co is a cooperative store owned by Julie and Grant Ellis (Grant spent nearly two decades as photo editor of SURFER magazine), who will be hosting a swap of all things surf goods related in the parking lot fronting their shop. Wanting to change up your quiver? Bring a board you’re ready to hang up. Thinking about changing your fin set-up? Come with a set you’d like to get rid of. Your kid way too big for his wetsuit now? Bring that too.
Tanner Gudauskas will also set up a swap station in the parking lot, ready and willing to trade old VHS surf movies with you. During the COVID-19 lockdown, in an effort to stay connected with other surfers, Gudauskas started live-streaming his old VHS tapes on YouTube and interviewing the main stars of each movie he’d feature. Now Gudauskas is keeping that same vibe alive with The Outreach, and this weekend, he’ll set up a viewing station at Rising Co (consisting of a small TV and his library of VHS tapes) so you can get stoked in person.
Other good times will be had at the event, with a live DJ, mocktails, food and all sorts of Father’s Day gifts on hand throughout the day. If you’re interested and in the area, check out the relevant info below:
Here’s more from the Rising Co website:
SURF SWAP
Surfboard swap SATURDAY, June 19th *
Buy, Sell, Trade your used surfboards with fellow surfers.
*Bring your mismatched fin sets and trade with others into complete sets.
*Bring your used grom gear that your kids have out grown, swap with other parents.
*Bring your unwanted wetsuits.
*Pick through your quiver of surfboards to see if there is anything you want to sell.
*For setup, it’s flea market style. Please bring a blanket, rug or table, shade structure, etc.FREE to attend and sell. Come between 10 and 2 and we will help you find a spot to set up or just come by and see what you can find.
Individuals only, no surfboard companies. Spread the word, it’s more fun than shopping on Craigslist.
