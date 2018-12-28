While much of the West has mellowed on the regulation of Cannabis, those who travel for surfing probably still remember the days of playing Ro Sham Bo to determine who in their party would stash the eighth in his or her underwear. And while such a tactic has never been all that savvy—as evidenced by a recent headline-grabbing arrest of a U.K. surfer in Bali on smuggling charges—getting caught holding in a third world country remains precarious.

In early December, Cornwall surfer Pip Holmes was arrested when he went to collect a package containing 31 Kg of CBD oil, which the 45-year-old says he uses to ease pain related to his arthritis. Holmes faces up to 15-years in prison on trafficking charges.

After his arrest Holmes spent six days in a police cell, according to the BBC, before being transferred to a police hospital rehabilitation facility as his lawyers argued he was a drug user, rather than a trafficker. And things got crazier, as Holmes along with four other foreigners arrested for drug smuggling, were paraded in front of cameras for a news conference. Indonesia regularly serves up stiff penalties for drug-related charges, with many people currently on death row for smuggling.

Holmes's family has set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for his defense. He told the Independent that he is hoping to be charged for possession and—best-case scenario—he'll serve a short sentence in a rehab facility before being deported.

Moral of the story: When traveling to Indo, pack only the essentials. Leave the essential oils at home.