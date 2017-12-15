The Skits of SURFER Awards

Last week we hosted the biggest party in surfing, and it was a helluva time. The Mattson 2 classed up the joint with their jazzy tunes, Dave Wassel and Kelia Moniz handed out awards for the world’s best surfing and filmmaking and John Florence and Carissa Moore stole the hearts of surf fans everywhere once again. Oh, and there were skits.

One of our favorite parts of playing host to surfing’s big night is coming up with ways to poke some good-natured fun during the show. We got the uncanny pro surf impersonator Tyler Allen to do a medley of impressions centered around the world title race. We took clips of some of our favorite hipper-than-thou freesurfers, stripped them of their context, and repackaged them as a WSL-style, alternative Tour promo. And we asked big-wave surfer, aerial wizard and Instagram provocateur Albee Layer to add “actor” to that list of talents, playing the part of Rick Kane Junior in the sequel to everyone’s favorite Hollywood surf flick of the ’80s (cameos include Torrey Meister and shaper Sean Ordonez, who likely has an Oscar coming his way).

Press play below to watch all the skits from this year’s SURFER Awards, and click here to watch the show in it’s entirety.

IN MEDINA’S CORNER:

WTF IS THE WORLD TOUR OF FREESURFING:

NORTH SHORE 2: SON OF RICK KANE: