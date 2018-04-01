Surfer Dies After Surfing Sunset Beach

Yesterday around 10:20 a.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to an urgent call about an unresponsive surfer at Sunset Beach on the North Shore of Oahu. Many of the details about what happened are still unclear, but according to Hawaii News Now , a man in his 50s was pulled from the water and sent a nearby emergency room in critical condition and has since passed away.

The surf was 6 to 10 foot yesterday when the report was sent out to Ocean Safety personnel. At the moment the identity of the surfer has yet to be released.

Stay tuned for updates.