Surfer Glen Jeans Dies at Rocky Point

Within hours of Dusty Payne's horrific accident at Backdoor, local standout and former pro surfer Glen Jeans was found unresponsive in the water near Rocky Lefts on Oahu's North Shore. Despite valiant efforts from the surfers in the water and lifeguards on the scene, the 56 year old showed no signs of life according to a report from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, and Jeans was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene. The cause of Jeans' death is still pending investigation by the local medical examiner's office.

Jeans, a talented goofyfoot who enjoyed a storied amateur career in the 1980s, was known widely throughout the island of Oahu.

After two emergencies involving expert surfers in the same day, the President of the North Shore Lifeguard Association, Bryan Phillips says that no matter your ability levels, the North Shore will always be a dangerous place to surf.

In effort to mitigate risks in the surf zone on the North Shore, the NSLA offers water safety training courses to the public. Phillips commended the efforts of the surfers in the water who--in both instances--responded quickly and methodically to pull Payne and Jeans from the water and alert emergency personnel, even if it ultimately was not enough to save the life of Jeans.

"I still think the surfers that got to Dusty and Glen deserve a lot of credit for stepping up the way that they did."

We'd like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Glen Jeans. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

[Top image: An unknown surfer at Rocky Point on a much calmer day. Photo by Ellis]