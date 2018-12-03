Man in his mid-40s passed away Saturday morning after seen struggling in the lineup

Early Saturday morning on December 1, a man in his mid-’40s was found face-down and unresponsive in the water at Upper Trestles.

According to The San Clemente Times (you can read the full report here), other surfers in the lineup saw the man struggling with his paddle-out. He was later seen floating face down and surfers brought him immediately to the shore.

By 7:06 a.m., the Marine base's fire department was on the scene performing CPR on the man. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.

The man’s identity has not been released by San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner as of yet, and the cause of death is still being determined.

SURFER extends condolences to friends and family of the man. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.