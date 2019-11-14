Last month URBNSURF, the company planning to build 10 world-class wave pools in the next decade across Australia, pulled back the curtain on its first wave-making machine in Melbourne and released a video filled with churning, drool-inducing chlorinated waves.

It was a bit difficult to decipher how good the waves actually were without surfers for reference, but thanks their newest edit featuring pros like Luke Hynd, Mitch Crews, Nikki van Dijk and more giving the setup a solid go, we wonder no more. The full-scale Wavegarden tech produces waves that look incredibly fun, rippable and not unlike an epic wave you’d find along Australia’s wave-rich coastline. Take a a look for yourself here or in the Insta post below.

According to their site, URBNSURF is still in “testing mode” developing a wave menu, set to include 18 wave types. “The crowd favorites for intermediate to advanced surfers are our new pointbreak and Trestles-style turns waves (Giros III to IV) and our bigger, longer barrel settings (Tubos II to V). We’ve also developed three further Malibu waves, and two Waikiki-style peaks, that are loved by kids and adults who are just starting their surfing journey.”

But the real stars of the show are the slab wave (dubbed The Beast, the hollow gem featured in the edit) and the air wave, both of which are still under experimentation. URBNSURF describes The Beast as a “kind of slabbing, sidewinding barrel that you wait 6 months to score”, with a steep take-off that allows you to do a setup turn before tucking into a “deep, thick tube” and then an end section.

The wave is set to be open to the public in January 2020 and, important to note, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to test out. Advanced surf sessions will run you $79 for an hour of surfing. They’re also offering memberships, which start at $3100 (AUD). The Gold Membership with get you 50 advanced sessions a year at the wave tank and discounts on rentals/retail and what not. The Foundation Membership ($3500 AUD) includes a exclusive half-day Foundation Members surf experience, plus the advanced sessions and some sort of VIP treatment at URBNSURF events throughout the year.

While URBNSURF is still somewhat in the R&D phase, they’re getting real close. Expect much more footage in the coming months as they get ready to open this bad boy for business.