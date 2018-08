Ever wondered what a big mainland Mexico beachbreak would look like through the eyes of a terminator? Watch “Olas X” from Sickboat Creative, and wonder no more. Pat Millin and friends turn off their rational human brains and tap into some go-for-broke big-wave programming in the most post-human surf edit probably ever, or at least until Skynet takes over.

Also featuring Skip McCullough, Derek Dunfee, Jensen Hasset and Elias Btesh.

Shot, directed and edited by Scott Nichols.