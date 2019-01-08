Four high school-aged surfers made a daring rescue on Friday, bringing a pair of swimmers to shore at a surf spot just north of the Golden Gate Bridge. The rescue occurred at Rodeo Beach in Marin County, a corner pocket cove known to local surfers for its inconsistent, yet playful wedges.

Wes Porter, a senior at Redwood High and Jack Richardson, a junior at Sir Francis Drake High, spotted the distressed swimmers waving their arms and yelling for help in the lineup, according to KPIX News.

Porter and Richardson–who had already come in from their session–called 911, the two surfers still in the water— Colby Paine, a senior at Saint Ignatius and Ray Holmberg, a junior at Sir Francis Drake High—paddled the swimmers to safety.

It wasn't a simple rescue, according to local emergency officials who reported to the scene.

The four surfers are water polo players and members of the Stinson Beach Junior Lifeguard Program.

"Without a doubt these guys should be commended for their heroic efforts today," Rick Racich, engineer with the Marin County Fire Department told KPIX.