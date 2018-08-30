If you surf along the coast of Southern California, you’re likely aware that Southern California Edison is working to transport large amounts of spent nuclear fuel from the now-offline San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) into onsite dry-cask storage.

The storage area, which sits only a 100 feet from the shoreline, is in the process of being filled with 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste, which is a shit-ton of nuclear waste and worrisome to many who frequent San O’s crumbly peaks--not to mention the many residents of nearby San Clemente.

That’s why Sarah Brady, SoCal logger and Environmental Research Associate and Community Organizer for the Committee to Bridge the Gap, and her friend Taylor Altenbern are working to raise awareness of the issue and help give other surfers a voice in the matter. Brady recently created a pre-drafted written letter that people can sign and send to the California State Lands Commission (CSLC).

“I had a teacher at UC Santa Cruz for an environmental policy class who is a nuclear policy expert--Daniel Hirsch--and runs a nuclear and environmental safety research nonprofit called Committee to Bridge the Gap,” says Brady. “He played an essential role in getting the plant shut down in 2012. I got interested in the current situation at San Onofre through his class, started volunteering my time to researching it, and eventually he offered me a job as an Environmental Research Associate and Community Organizer on the issue. One of my best friends also works for him, and after extensive research on the current situation at San Onofre we put together this comment on the draft Environmental Impact Report on decommissioning.”

According to the draft, “the current storage location of the spent fuel lacks foresight and puts the environment and the health and safety of the people in the surrounding area at risk,” and proposes a different solution of “local relocation of the waste, until a national repository is available, to the Mesa, or, another location further east on Camp Pendleton,” an area that is “protected from sea level rise, and far easier to protect against a terrorist attack.”

If you’re interested in diving further into the issue and signing the draft yourself, click here. The deadline to submit is today at 5 p.m.