Liquid Portraits: Blacks Beach 1998-2018

Welcome to our new photo series Liquid Portraits. In editions to come, you’ll see a broad spectrum of photography covering the world's most iconic surf breaks by the photographers who know them best. We ask every photographer in this series to showcase their most iconic images and to dig out the unseen gems that reveal their special bond with whichever break we’re featuring.

First up is our own Pete Taras, who’s been shooting at San Diego’s Blacks for more than 20 years now, capturing its many moods from pristine and playful, to dark and stormy, to thunderous and majestic. He’s thankful to be part of a lineage of talented Blacks photographers.

“It’s incredible to see the amount of amazing photography that Blacks has produced and how each photographer has approached the place dating back to Ron Stoner--who was a creative god,” Taras says.

“Rob Gilley’s usage of light there was always stunning, unorthodox and refreshing considering the popularity of morning frontlit exposures. Don Balch seemed to capture the largest sets from every swell without missing a single moment, and Aaron Chang was just brilliant from the water. Rick Doyle shot some incredible moments too.

“Today, there's another new batch. Myles McGuiness for example has really perfected the glider port image. Showcasing a style of oil slick lineups so pulled back and perfect, you fail to see the hundreds of ants paddling around jockeying for position. Todd Glaser too seems to really get some brilliant photography down there from the water and also from down on the beach. His stuff of Tudor is always beautiful."

Enjoy Taras’ work below and stay tuned for the next Liquid Portraits.