The Surfer Awards have changed a lot since version 1.0 took place nearly 60 years ago, back when the world’s biggest surf icons showed up to the Dana Point venue with “Mad Men”-esque slick hair and suits, long before the event was even called the Surfer Awards. In 1963, when SURFER founder John Severson got the idea to do a reader poll to see who everyone’s favorite surfer was, he called it the Surfer Poll. Paper ballots came as inserts in the then-3-year-old magazine and readers dutifully filled them out by hand, then physically dropped into the mailbox (can you imagine all that effort?). The cagey, reluctant ‘60s surf star Phil Edwards won the thing—and no one was less excited by this news than Phil Edwards.

The Surfer Poll eventually became The Surfer Poll and Video Awards as the popularity contest was supplemented by film and performance categories like Best Barrel and Movie of the Year, which were voted on by SURFER staff. Tired of writing out an entire sentence for a title, finally we just started calling it the Surfer Awards 3 years ago. When we changed the name, we also added a live band in the very talented Mattson 2, cut the acceptance speeches for the reader poll winners from 15 down to two (the winning man and woman), and generally tried to streamline what had grown in into a bloated, 3-hour-long, honestly pretty boring affair.

The changes have been liberating. The show is down to a tight hour and a half, every award given feels important, and it just seems to have a little more spark. But we’re not done making changes. In fact, this year might feature the biggest changes of all. So let’s have a look at how we’ve chosen to celebrate surfing in 2019, and what you can expect from this year’s show.

Women Will Win More

Carissa Moore wrote me an email a few years back after Tyler Wright got this mega tube in Australia, saying that we should add a Women’s Best Barrel category to the show. Like an idiot, I responded by saying something along the lines of, “But that tube will probably be a nominee regardless, and isn’t it more impactful to have it stacked against the men’s?” By the time the show actually came around, the field was ridiculously stacked and Wright’s didn’t even make the nominees, which is a shame because if I’d just listened to Moore, not only would Wright have likely won and had that beastly tube properly celebrated, but the show would have also had a much-needed injection of more female surfing as we fleshed out the new category with other nominees as well. Carissa, if you’re reading this, I’m deeply sorry. I learn slow, but I do learn, and this year we will be featuring Women’s Best Barrel, Women’s Best Maneuver and Women’s Heavy Water Awards.

There Will Be New Award Categories

Beyond the addition of female awards in existing categories, we’re also throwing some entirely new categories into the mix, which are as follows:

–Best Style: Another category we probably should have added a long time ago. There’s so much incredible surfing that goes down every year that just doesn’t quite fit into the other categories. A few years ago, when Ryan Burch blew minds riding his rainbow fish in “Psychic Migrations”, he was never going to win in the performance category against air-and-tube-laden video parts—the comparison is as apples and oranges as it gets. But Best Style? He would have had that one cold. And we should celebrate those moments, because style matters—arguably more than technical chops, if we’re talking about what actually moves us. This category will have both male and female winners.

–Battle of the Vlogs: In the past, we plugged our favorite vlogs into the Best Series category, but it was an awkward fit. Vlogs are all about off-the-cuff, behind-the-scenes, we’ll-figure-it-out-as-we-go episodes that are enjoyable because they’re raw. So how do you compare those to polished, planned series produced with a more intentional narrative or vision? The answer, we’ve realized, is you don’t. That’s why this year, we’re not only giving the vloggers their own category, but we’re actually stepping out of the way entirely and letting their audiences decide who’s got the most entertaining vlog around. One Vlog to Rule Them All, as it were, which you can vote on here on 11/18 (more on voting further down this page).

–Best Surfer: Arguably the new climax of the show, Men’s Best Surfer Awards and Women’s Best Surfer Award will be given to the surfers who have had the best, most consistently impactful performances over the course of the year. These awards will be replacing the Men’s and Women’s Surfer Poll winners and they will be judged by more than 50 pro peers and icons of surfing. Why? We wanted to elevate this award from a popularity contest to something with a little more clout. We wanted to end the night by crowning the best surfers in the world according to those in the know rather than crowning the surfers who had the most loyal Instagram followers who could be led to the digital ballot box. Anyone and everyone can still vote for their favorite surfer, but it’s not going to be part of the show anymore. Which brings us to…

You’ll be Able to Vote for Everything in Our Fan Favorite Poll

Best Surfer, Best Barrel, Heavy Water, Movie of the Year, etc. Every single category will now be included in the online poll, which opens for voting on 11/18. The results of the Fan Favorite Poll won’t be included in the live show, but will be released online in the days afterward. Will the masses agree with the judges or will the people’s champs be from a whole other universe? I guess we’ll find out.

We’re Bringing in Some Heavy Hitters on the Judging Front

As far as I know, until last year, the Surfer Awards (excepting the Surfer Poll portion) have only ever been voted on by SURFER staff. We’d circle up in a room, watch a ridiculous amount of surfing, lock in the nominees, then debate who belonged in the top slots. Sure, as members of the surf media, we’re pretty damn savvy when it comes to this stuff. But regardless of what we bring to the table as members of the surf media, the surf media’s perspective is still the only one represented in the room, which probably isn’t the best thing. Last year, we started reaching out to a handful of surf icons to lend their perspectives as well. This year, we’re giving each category a 10-person panel consisting of contemporary pros, legends from the past, female surf icons, people will immense experience in that particular category and a SURFER staffer or two. Because surfer staff might have well-informed opinions on these categories, but we can’t split hairs on the difficulty of rotations like Josh Kerr or assess barrel riding nuances like Bruce Irons.

At this point, we’ve probably tweaked, replaced, fixed and augmented so many aspects of Surfer Awards that you could probably have a Ship of Theseus-style debate about whether or not it’s even the same thing anymore. But in the end, the idea is still the same: to celebrate the best surfing of the year. And with more relevant categories, a wider variety of surfing and voices in the mix, this should be Surfer Awards at their very best—until next year, that is.

Stay tuned for more info as we get closer to showtime on December 5.