In Florida, if lackluster conditions—or the occasional algal-related disaster—aren't enough to keep folks out of the water, a sweeping ban imposed by the city of Hallandale Beach prohibits surfing, altogether. Experts say, however, that the ban may be unconstitutional, according to an article from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Hallandale—a small beach town north of Miami—has barred surfers from paddling out off its shores for the last decade. But a landmark ruling that predates Hallandale's ban by nearly 50 years prohibits cities from outlawing surfing, the article says. In 1964, the Florida Supreme Court struck down a similar ban in Palm Beach. While citations for illegal surfing in Hallandale are not frequent, Hallandale Beach lifeguards do enforce the ban, and surfers typically comply.

But there may be good news for area surfers, as an attorney for the city is reviewing the illegal ban. She told the Sun Sentinel that she hopes to a have a revised law in place as soon as next month.