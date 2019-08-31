[Ed’s Note: This interview originally appeared in SURFER 60.3, on newsstands now and available for download now.]

The “If you don’t live here, don’t surf here” thing bleeds into other weird, icky cultural waters that are reflective of what we see societally. I think the surf community is far more conservative than it would appear to be on paper. It’s not as open and embracing as it’s marketed to be. I felt that growing up. I had to really work for acceptance, and even when people did accept me, they would pat me on the back and treat me like I had earned a place into this club, that I’ve been given permission to be there.

Surfing needs more honest dialogue and less chest pounding. At a competitive level, surfing needs characters. There needs to be a reason to root for the lower seeds as well as the superstars. Simple storytelling would fix that. Competitive surfing isn’t telling any stories of merit about its athletes as human beings, especially the women.

There won’t be an opportunity for discernible growth of a “surf industry” if it doesn’t embrace true diversity. Women’s voices in surfing are getting louder. The female surfing community won’t stand for marginalization and table scraps at the hands of a patriarchy any longer. Empowered women are inspiring to all genders. Provide the platforms for empowered women to use their voices and you will always draw a crowd.

Surfers that don’t use their platforms to speak their truth are caged animals. Lions in a zoo.

Surfing has the ability to make a massive difference in people’s existences. I’ve seen it with kids in my foundation, STOKED. We specifically work with underprivileged kids, most of whom are kids of color who have lived 10 miles from the beach but have never actually been to the beach because it’s not something that is easily accessible to them. When they first stand up on a wave, people’s entire idea of what’s possible in their life shifts, simply by harnessing these moments in the ocean.

Surf culture lends itself to giving back and having an impact. Our lifestyle is so envied. People love the coolness, the carefree life, and when they see that lifestyle applied to helping others, that’s far more effective than a bunch of rich, famous people getting together and saying, “We’re going to impact this thing.” Look at the impact Jon Rose has had with Waves for Water or what Waves for Change is doing in South Africa. Those people thought, “Hmm, if I apply my thing to this problem, what can happen?” Our nomadic nature gives us the ability to go places for good. At the end of the day, people look up to surfers—not because they surf, but because we’ve figured out how to live.

My advice to kids is to cut your parents some slack. They don’t have a script. It seems like when you’re a kid, they’re magicians. You show up to the house and there is food and clothes and a car. It’s easy to fall into a relationship with them that is based on duty. The best thing about my mom and dad is that they never told me what to do, they just gave me their point of view.

If anyone tells you they’ve got it all figured out, they are full of shit. That’s the best piece of advice I’ve received from Bob McKnight [Quiksilver founder].

The art of storytelling plays an important role in our culture. Our whole history is based on passing down stories, many of which are far shinier and augmented than their origins. We do that every day. Every time you tell your friend about how your surf session was, it’s peppered and seasoned. That’s the beauty of what this thing is—it’s so beautiful that you want to talk about it and sometimes that means that you’ve got to put a little something on it.

The only thing you can do in surfing is put yourself in the best position possible for some magic to happen. I still think about this one day when I back-doored this one wave I could never quite master. No one was out and I was screaming in the water all by myself. There aren’t many things that will cause you to scream and act a fool—that’s what surfing does to your nervous system.