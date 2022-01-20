Fire Island is a part of a string of volcanic islands in La Islas Afortunadas that boasts a bevy of heavy, world-class waves. But paddling out and bagging a set-wave there ain’t for the faint of heart. Often referred to as the “Hawaii” of Europe (for the chain’s heavy waves, not its climate), the Canary Islands produce thick-skinned slab weavers with a penchant for big tubes. In the edit above, European’s hardest chargers (and a few brave up-and-comers) show off for the outside world. Click in to watch a few locals make good use of their perfectly hollow waves.