If this is your first rodeo with The People’s Board Review, please allow us to explain: this is a board test series in which we enlist unsponsored, relatable rippers to jump on the latest designs and tell us what is and isn’t working for them. Because at the end of the day, a pro’s breakdown of their favorite custom in world-class waves probably isn’t as useful to you as a local shredder’s take on something with off-the-rack dims in average surf.

For this review, we put three different Surftech collaborations – boards designed by world-class shapers, then constructed with unconventional materials and processes for enhanced performance and durability – in the hands of four surfers to test out in clean, shoulder-high conditions at a typical California beach break. The craft included the “Untitled” by Haydenshapes, an honest-to-god rip stick with a friendly amount of foam; the “Twin Fin”, a (you guessed it) two-finned craft by Channel Islands that functions as a great all-arounder; and the “Modern 2”, a down-the-line, more classic twin shape from Sharp Eye.

Here’s what you need to know about the Surftech’s CI “Twin Fin” with Dual-Core Technology:

The Gist:

Striking a magic balance between speed and maneuverability in average surf elevates this twin fin beyond alt-board curiosity and into the realm of a high-performance, everyday go-to. Starting from an already-beloved CI design, Surftech’s Dual-Core construction sandwiches a lighter EPS core between a pair of PU rails, giving it a springy, lively flex while bottom turning and driving down the line without feeling too “corky” or overly buoyant when you try to bury rail through a turn. It’s a truly modern take on a twin fin, with a level of responsiveness that feels much more closely related to a performance thruster than a retro cruiser. A little less soul arch, a little more lip evisceration – although, yeah, you can certainly soul arch, too. Tester #2 – who is 5’9” and 130 lbs. – told us she’d never found a twinnie she liked riding before, but couldn’t stop gushing over this model. “I feel like it’s the best all-around board. It’s in-between a high-performance shortboard and a fish, which I think is my [right] balance.” Tester #2 rode the CI twin in 5’6” x 18 7/8” x 2 5/16” 26.9L, which seemed to fit her surfing like a glove. “The drive, the speed, you really can do it all.” All testers chose to ride the twin-finned board with an optional trailer.