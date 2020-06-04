Welcome back to The People’s Board Review, a board test series in which unsponsored, relatable rippers test out the latest surfboard designs and offer their unfiltered take. For this review, we put three different Surftech collaborations – boards designed by world-class shapers, then constructed with unconventional materials and processes for enhanced performance and durability – in the hands of four surfers to test out in clean, shoulder-high conditions at a typical California beach break. The craft included the “Untitled” by Haydenshapes, an honest-to-god rip stick with a friendly amount of foam; the “Twin Fin”, a (you guessed it) two-finned craft by Channel Islands that functions as a great all-arounder; and the “Modern 2”, a down-the-line, more classic twin shape from Sharp Eye.

It was a close match up for first place with some of the testers preferring the “CI Twin”, but in the end the scorecards gave a slight edge to the “Untitled” by Haydenshapes with FutureFlex technology. Here’s what you need to know about it:

The Gist:

It’s an honest-to-god rip stick with a friendly amount of foam. The “Untitled” features a slightly-fuller outline for easier paddling and speed generation, but it doesn’t clip its high-performance wings, either. You can whip this tri-fin through some tight arcs in good and sloppy waves alike. According to Tester #2, “It’s kind of that versatile board that goes super fast, is pretty maneuverable, would work well in kind of any surf. Definitely a good board for a surf trip.” Tester #2—6-feet tall, 150 lbs., prefers 25.5 L boards and rips by any standards—rode the “Untitled” as a stock 5’6” x 18.75” x 2.2” 24.79 L. For everyone else, stock dims range from 5’5” x 18.5” 2.15” 23.45 L on the featherweight side to 6’4” x 20.5” x 2.75” 38.64 L for NBA centers. The craft features Surftech’s FutureFlex construction, which employs a stringer-less, high-density EPS blank laminated with biaxial fiberglass, epoxy resin and a parabolic carbon fiber frame to provide a lively flex and drive.