Welcome back to The People’s Board Review, a board test series in which unsponsored, relatable rippers test out the latest surfboard designs and offer their unfiltered take. For this review, we put three different Surftech collaborations – boards designed by world-class shapers, then constructed with unconventional materials and processes for enhanced performance and durability – in the hands of four surfers to test out in clean, shoulder-high conditions at a typical California beach break. The craft included the “Untitled” by Haydenshapes, an honest-to-god rip stick with a friendly amount of foam; the “Twin Fin”, a (you guessed it) two-finned craft by Channel Islands that functions as a great all-arounder; and the “Modern 2”, a down-the-line, more classic twin shape from Sharp Eye.

Here’s what you need to know about the “Modern 2”, a gorgeous, speedy craft to kill those summer doldrums:

The Gist:

A classic MR-style twin outline paired with modern concave, rails and an optional trailer fin, the “Modern 2” offers the kind of down-the-line speed you’d expect from a traditional, stubby twin fin, but with a little more control and hold in the face. While it was designed by Sharp Eye shaper Marcio Zouvi to be a small-wave board for high-flyer Filipe Toledo, it’s definitely more of an alternative-style groveler than a performance blade, and the “Modern 2” would fit nicely into any quiver in need of a chest-high-and-under board. According to Tester #1, who is 6-feet tall, 150 lbs. and rode the “Modern 2” in 5’6” x 19.75” x 2.5” 29.6L, “It paddled well and got into waves. I’d definitely say it’s more cruisy. It’d be a great board at a pointbreak, but it still worked well out here.” Surftech took this Sharp Eye design and constructed it with their Fusion Poly technology, which takes a classic polyurethane foam blank and adds a more durable epoxy lamination and deck patch, giving the board strength and keeping that familiar PU feel without making it too heavy. All testers rode this model with an optional trailer fin.