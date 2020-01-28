The beachside community of Tarkwa Bay in Lagos was destroyed last Tuesday when the Nigerian Navy evicted thousands of residents and tore down their homes.

“Hundreds of armed soldiers stormed the beach and the village around 9 a.m. and started ordering people to leave,” said a lifelong local and founding member of the Nigerian Surfing Federation, whose name has been withheld. “They gave everyone one hour before they started ripping apart homes, using violence and demolishing structures with bulldozers.”

Tarkwa Bay sits at the mouth of Lagos harbor in Nigeria and has become well known amongst the surfing world in recent years, thanks to its epic wedges and burgeoning crew of local surfers (the surf community was even featured in a recent episode of Dylan Graves’ “Weird Waves“). The island, which is made up of reclaimed land, is also the site of oil pipelines that run the length of the Lagos coastline.

According to Navy Commander Thomas Otuji, the evictions were part of an operation to stop oil theft along the pipelines. “We found at least 300 illegal spots and dug out pits where oil products were being tapped and sold illegally, even to neighboring countries,” Otuji told CNN. “This is dangerous for people to be living in these areas with oil pipelines.”

The operation, however, has been slammed by human rights organizations on the ground who say the evictions have been carried out with brazen disregard for the law and are a direct violation of the Nigerian constitution. “We are dismayed by the justification given for these forced evictions… No law in Nigeria allows for the demolition of people’s homes without due process,” said a joint statement issued by Amnesty International and a collation of NGOs, who stressed that it is illegal to indiscriminately punish an entire community for an alleged crime.

Tarkwa Bay is home to approximately 4,500 people, many of whom are artisans and fishermen. Surfing has become a growing attraction in recent years, with a surf club established to empower youth from the village.

Our source painted a bleak scene over the past week, saying there were hundreds of destitute families cradling their possessions while trying to get boats back to the mainland.

“Sections of the island that pose no harm to the pipelines are being destroyed”, he said. “Most of the families are now homeless. Some of them have been here for three generations. The kids (from the surf club) have decided to stay on the island despite many of their families taking off. They have all moved to the shoreline and most of them are sleeping there.”

Any funding the club had received or saved was now being used to feed members and assist their affected families, he said.

According to reports, there have been more than a dozen such evictions in impoverished communities across Lagos since December 2019. Many residents and activists fear there’s more to the evictions than oil security, and believe the government is on a drive to seize valuable real estate.

Lagos has a population of 21 million people and is one of the most congested cities in the world. Eko Atlantic, another stretch of reclaimed land across the harbor mouth from Tarkwa Bay, was recently developed into a multi-million dollar property development.

“It seems there is an underlying interest for prime property development by local authorities,” our source added. “The military recently snatched a few plots and most likely there is a plan to take over the whole island.”

At the time of going to press the situation was still dire, with armed soldiers conducting spot raids and chasing residents off the island.

“The waves have been fun but no one has been surfing,” our source said. “Everyone who hasn’t left is busy guarding their personal property on the beach, discussing what to do next.”