The opening months of 2022 have treated Hawaiians and visiting surfers with near non-stop, perfect waves–Team O’Neill included. In the quick hit above, Kolohe Andino, Ian Crane, Eli Olson and more go ham at all the North Shore hot spots and score a run of swell they’ll remember forever.

Watch

eli olson

Team O'Neill Clearly Enjoyed Their Time in Hawaii This Year

