Surf photography is replete with high-action shots of guys getting blown out of hollow caverns or suspended in the air mid-punt. But sometimes images of empty waves, liquid canvases without a single person in the frame, can be far more mesmerizing. For an issue in SURFER’s recent past, we gathered a hypnotic collection of images that show a different side of the things we surf—a reminder of just how surreal it is that we’re able to ride these strange lumps of water moving through the ocean.