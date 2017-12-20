Thanks Bede, You Were All of Us

Have you heard the whispering about Mick Fanning retiring this year? It's out there. Sorta makes sense. He's won his three titles, there's a crop of super-studs jockeying for runner-up to King John John for the next decade, and ol' White Lightning has a thriving beer business to attend to. Josh Kerr's calling it a career this week. Surely Parko can't be far behind (Parko, Kerr, and Bede Durbidge are, along with Fanning, co-founders of Balter Beer, by the way). Slater must be at least thinking about walking away. Maybe this year, maybe next, but lo, his end is nigh. On the 2018 WSL Tour, if you're over the age of 30, and especially 40, you’re likely heading for the door.

But of all these retirements and soon-to-be retirements, I think I’m actually going top miss Bede Durbidge most of all. I know what you’re thinking: really, the guy who hasn’t stuck so much as a single inverted alley oop or starred in one SURFER Award-winning film? Hear me out.

Durbidge surfed his last WSL heat a few days ago and hung up his singlet. Off to coach the Australian Olympic Team (which, you heard it here first, is destined to win silver at the 2020 games behind the Brazilian juggernaut—seriously, I'll take your bets now). He ends his career with more accolades than you probably remember. Finished ranked #2 in the world in 2008. He won the Pipe Masters (in admittedly underwhelming surf) in '07. That win helped Durbidge also take home Triple Crown that year, and though Pipe was small and playful, he won the Triple Crown based on his performance in no-bullshit surf at big, murderous Haleiwa and scary-large Sunset. Durbidge was not a man to wilt in size.

Did you know, by the way, that he self-financed his Triple Crown-winning season? Shorn of his sponsors at the end of the '06 campaign, Durbidge took out a second mortgage on his house to help pay his way through the '07 year. Coddled, he was not. Guy was as committed and confident as they come.

Durbidge had to do it the hard way because his surfing wasn't the style to ooh and ahh you, though if he paddled out at your local beachie, you'd head in immediately to take notes. Though he chucked his share of airs when he was new to the Tour in the mid-'00s, his competitive success was built upon the bread and butter of good surfing—solid bottom-to-top combo, impeccable timing going into his turns, and great wave selection. Durbidge was a point-to-point power surfer on a Tour that hasn't cared much about that kind of surfing for basically his entire career.

He succeeded with it anyway.

Plus, dude is tall. Well, for a pro surfer. At 6’1″ and lanky, he doesn’t have the spring-legged gymnast build that most pros have. He’s never looked particularly flexible. High-performance surfing in general ain’t kind to the long of limbs, but there was Durbidge, patiently unfolding his long legs on takeoff, using his lankiness to advantage on big, sweeping carves, somehow stuffing himself into tight barrels. For those of us over six-feet-tall, he was a damn revelation. He was one of us.

Durbidge was the kind of surfer you sorta thought you could be: Not otherworldly, but solid, dependable, not making mistakes. But with enough juice to turn a head or two.

The Tour is going to be awfully short on that kind of surfer in the coming years. While a hypermodern Tour full of rubber-limbed gymnasts capable of hard-to-fathom airs will be exciting to watch, it’s a bummer when we, or at least I, can’t relate to any of it.

But I could relate to Bede. Somehow he stood out for not standing out. And I always loved that about him.

Some high-performance Bede below: