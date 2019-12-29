It’s our job here at SURFER to find and tell the most intriguing stories in surfing. But those stories, most which you can find in the glossy pages of our print magazine, would be a little dull without the stunning surf imagery captured by our talented crew of staff and contributing photographers. Since John Severson created the first 36-page magazine back in 1960 (titled “The Surfer”), surf photographers have been stoking out the surf masses by providing us with drool-inducing visuals.

Much has changed since Severson first published that ground-breaking issue. Attention spans have thinned, content is now curated for Instagram and we all seem to be possessed by the tiny little screens we keep in our pockets. We “like” images instead of ripping them out of magazines and tacking them to our walls. But despite all that has evolved over the past few years, there’s something about the photos in an actual hold-in-your-hand magazine that capture our imaginations the most. Surf photographers can transport us to surf spots all around this big blue planet, be it to a far-flung reef pass in the South Pacific or a remote pointbreak in Iceland.

Below we salute our finest lensmen and celebrate our favorite surf photos of this year’s volume.

