The Interviewer Who Is Actually Always More Interesting Than Their Subject Award: Mark Occhilupo

The Occ-Cast is an absolute treasure. Occy has the squarest jaw in human history and the most compelling careers in surfing history. So, inevitably, the best parts of every Occ-Cast is when his guests actually ask him questions. This award is not a knock against his interview subjects by any means, it’s just, man, how can you compete with the Occ?



The Best Surf Movie That Wasn't Actually a Surf Movie Award: Drag II

Leave it to a bunch of Aussie bodyboarders and soft-toppers to put out the most radical, no-f–ks-given-whatsoever “surf” film. “Surf” is in quotes because you’ll find nary a clip of anyone standing on foam and fiberglass, but that’s not to say you won’t find incredible performances throughout. Chippa Wilson steals the show, as he tends to, with otherworldly airs on a soft top and some truly inspired stand-up boogie boarding.



The Real Talk Award: Albee Layer

Over the past few years, Maui innovator Albee Layer has stirred many a controversy by calling things as he sees them. Most recently, this manifested itself in Layer’s Instagram stories, where he asserted that 2018 Peahi Challenge champ Billy Kemper must have been “blowing” someone in the judge’s booth to get the nod over Kai Lenny in the final. That surely stung for the WSL, for the judges and for Layer’s good friend Kemper, but it also got the entire surf world talking about how big-wave events should be scored—a debate that needed to happen, but perhaps wouldn’t have without a little nudging from someone on the inside like Layer.



The Outstanding Achievement in Commentary Award: Strider Wasilewski While Getting Tubed at the Surf Ranch Pro

Sometimes it seems like Strider Wasilewski has the worst job at the WSL. A notorious frother, Wasilewski would presumably be in great pain having to sit in the channel—in spitting distance, really—of some of the world’s best waves. But at the Surf Ranch Pro this year, Wasilewski was able to get in on the action for a change, carving, stalling and commentating halfway down a dreamy artificial peeling. Click here to watch the clip.



The Most Gracious Retirement Announcement Award: Joel Parkinson

Word around the campfire is that Parko, the man behind the most buttery lines in modern competitive surfing and the recently anointed “Author of Australian Style”, knew that this would be his last year on the World Tour after a glorious, nearly-20-year run. But rather than stealing any thunder from longtime pal Mick Fanning, who also announced his retirement this year and surfed his last event at Bells, Parko opted to keep the big news to himself until Fanning’s moment had passed. Parko, the 2012 World Champ, ended up announcing his impending retirement at J-Bay some months after Fanning’s departure. Onya, indeed, Parko!



The Least Gracious Retirement Announcement Award: Kelly Slater

While some might think it poor form to give a big announcement immediately following a big announcement by one of their peers, Kelly Slater apparently does not. A thunder stealer of note, Slater sat down for an interview with the WSL broadcast team at J-Bay right after Parko’s big announcement, and he couldn’t help but announce his own retirement…at the end of 2019. Yep, that’s our GOAT right there.



The Holy Shit They're Indestructible Award: Every Woman in the Jaws Event

Remember that time that the WSL sent the women out to compete at the Peahi Challenge in shifty, mountainous, straight-up-evil-looking waves a the peak of a historically-large swell? And the biblical beatings they took while committing to probably-unmakeable walls of pure carnage? And then how none of them died? A standard trophy might not have been reward enough for Keala Kennelly and co. They should get the metal of honor or something.



The Please, No, Enough Is Enough, Don't Make My Gouge My Own Eyes Out Award: Every Wave Pool Edit

In 2015 when the Kelly Slater Wave Co. first revealed their artificial wave at Surf Ranch, it seemed so miraculous it was hard to even comprehend what exactly it was that we were watching. But in 2018, approximately 57,000,000 wave pool edits and several live-streamed contests later, a true miracle would be going a day without seeing an artificial wave clip.



The Person Who Probably Should Have Won SURFER Poll But No One Votes For Freesurfers Award: Chippa Wilson

Somewhere between Chippa surfing soft tops to Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and his uber-tech rotations in Octopus’ “Video No. 4”, he became my surfing spirit animal. If he’s not already yours, too, just skip to the 22:53 mark on the video above and bask in the awesomeness.

The Most Original Ad For Acai Bowls: Michael Rodrigues and Tanner Hendrickson's Fight Video

Earlier this month, the internet was set ablaze by a viral video of Maui boy Tanner Hendrickson and Brazil’s Michael Rodrigues duking it out on a North Shore walking path—apparently the latest escalation in a longstanding beef between the two surfers. Now I’m not saying this happened (although I’m also no saying it didn’t), but perhaps knowing that a fight between the two was likely, and sensing said fight’s viral potential, an agency representing Big Acai paid Rodrigues a handsome sum to carry a bowl of Sambazon into the ring for a strategic bit of product placement. I’m just speculating here, but if they did, then that’s some great, outside the box marketing. Bravo Big Acai!