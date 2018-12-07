The envelopes are all opened. The champagne has been popped. Find out who took top honors on surfing's biggest night

Well that was fun. The 2018 SURFER Awards presented by Pau Maui Vodka are over, the winners are crowned and the afterparties at Turtle Bay are about to turn 6-foot and offshore.

Below, you’ll find the full list of surfers and films who stood above the rest in 2018 and earned some gorgeous bronze trophies for their efforts. Abyssal barrels, staggering airs, deft storytelling and bold personalities abound in the list of winners, and that’s what SURFER Awards is all about—celebrating everything awesome and inspiring from the year in surfing, and having a good time while doing it.

Cheers to the 48th year of SURFER Awards, and another year of incredible surfing. Thank you all for voting in the Men’s and Women’s SURFER Poll and for tuning in for the show. Till next time.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR: “Never Town”

BEST SHORT: “Octopus Video No. 4: Chippa Wilson”

BEST SERIES: “The Search”

BEST PERFORMANCE: John John Florence in “Space”

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “Andy Irons: Kissed by God”

BEST MANEUVER: Noa Deane in “Head Noise”

BEST BARREL: Nathan Florence, Backdoor

HEAVY WATER: Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca

A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER: Caroline Marks

A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER: Seth Moniz

AGENT OF CHANGE: 4ocean

MEN’S SURFER POLL:

10. Andy Irons

9. Griffin Colapinto

8. Dane Reynolds

7. Mick Fanning

6. Julian Wilson

5. Gabriel Medina

4. Filipe Toledo

3. Kelly Slater

2. Jack Freestone

1. John John Florence

WOMEN’S SURFER POLL:

10. Courtney Conlogue

9. Caroline Marks

8. Sage Erickson

7. Tyler Wright

6. Lakey Peterson

5. Carissa Moore

4. Coco Ho

3. Stephanie Gilmore

2. Bethany Hamilton

1. Alana Blanchard