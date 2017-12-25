The Top 5 Defining Heats Of 2017

It took 10 months, five continents and 561 heats to crown John Florence world champ. Between the first round of the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast and the final heat of the Pipe Masters, so many unforgettable moments entertained us and wowed us. Here, we boil that all down to the top five heats that defined the 2017 Championship Tour season.





What: The Final, Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast

Who: Matt Wilkinson vs. Owen Wright

Memorable quote: For two reasons: One, by making back-to-back Quik Pro finals, Wilko proved straight off the bat that 2016 wasn’t a fluke. And secondly, Wright proved to everyone--himself included--that he could still compete at the very highest level after a year of recovery from a serious head injury.

Defining moment: (Click to 12:00) The clock strikes 0:00 and Wright and Wilkinson embrace, after Wright wins his very first event back on the ‘CT.

Quotable: "What a Cinderella story. What a day. What an emotional win for Owen Wright. First he beat Mick, a past champion here, then he beat Medina, another past champion here, and now he's beat Wilko, the defending champion here from last year. It's not like he had an easy run. He had to take out he best of the very best here at Snapper" --Martin Potter





What: Round 3, Heat 6, Drug Aware Pro Margaret River

Who: John Florence vs. Jacob Willcox

Why it mattered: Before John's Round 3 heat, the average heat total was hovering around 13 points at Margaret River. John's 19.27 smashed the field.

Defining moment: (Click to 2:00) While this wave--a one-turn, grab-rail hack--only scored a 6.5, it was the first look at the type of surfing Florence would go on to do in every heat for the rest of the event. He only scored below 19 points once en route to a dominating win over Kolohe Andino in the final. And he made the rest of the ‘CT field look, well, kinda silly at big Margaret's.

Memorable quote: "It's so interesting comparing the two. John Florence, in waves this size, he's still dictating terms to the power of the ocean. He's overpowering these huge waves, where Jacob Willcox looks like he's kinda just surviving." --Ronnie Blakey





What: Round 4, Heat 3, Corona J-Bay Open

Who: Filipe Toledo vs. Jordy Smith vs. Julian Wilson

Why it mattered: At flawless, 6-foot J-Bay, nobody would have pegged Filipe as the favorite heading into the event. Until this heat happened. After this performance--one of the best ever in a jersey at J-Bay--you almost knew he was going to win the event.

Defining moment: (Click to 10:12) Filipe's 10-point double-oop.

Memorable quote "We always talk about how you're supposed to surf J-Bay. But Filipe completely changed that up. Waves like that one are groundbreaking" --Ronnie Blakey





What: The Final, Billabong Pro Tahiti

Who: Gabriel Medina vs. Julian Wilson

Why it mattered: This was the best final of 2017. Wilson was combo'ed with under 10 minutes left and managed to claw his way back and win an entertaining tube fest. Not to mention, Medina vs. Wilson is the best real rivalry on Tour. These guys are out for blood when they match up, and their heats never disappoint.

Defining moment: (Click to 7:39) Julian's winning 9.87

Memorable quote: "He slides in, perfect positioning...and the thing unloads and spits and Julian comes out after the fact. You've gotta say that was about as deep as you could get on that wave. And right when he needed it the most." --Martin Potter





What: Round 3, Heat 6, Billabong Pipeline Masters

Who: John Florence vs. Ethan Ewing

Why it mattered: This was the most important heat of the year for John, as a third-round exit would mean Medina only needed to make the quarters to win the world title. As it turns out, Medina did make the quarters, where he lost to eventual event winner Jeremy Flores. Had John dropped this heat to Ethan, the world title would have gone to Gabe.

Defining moment: (Click to 3:41) Ethan Ewing, needing a 4.67, drops a quick tube-to-floater combo. The beach goes silent. The judges deliberate for a few minutes before announcing the score: a 4.6.

Memorable quote: "That is incredible. As close as it gets. Two judges said yes, but the average says no. Ethan was .07 short of causing a huge upset here at Pipe." --Peter Mel

[Top image: Owen Wright after his Quik Pro Gold Coast win. Photo by Joli]