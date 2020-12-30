Let’s just say that 2020 wasn’t exactly the type of year we were wishing it would be. Looking back on the 2019 decade wrap-ups, the surf world had big expectations for what was in store for the next trip around the sun. Little did we know–like the rest of the world–that our plans would be crushed by a pandemic and that horrific loss would be the theme of 2020. Still, there was much to be thankful for–including the number of surf films released, many of which kept us entertained and distracted during a hellishly awful year.

Each film below included jaw-dropping performances and beautiful cinematic work. And although their releases went without the usual in-person premieres due to stay-at-home mandates, the shred reels in this list didn’t go without their proper digital fanfare. Click play, kick your feet up and enjoy (re)watching some of the best surf films of 2020.