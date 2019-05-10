April saw the full spectrum of entertaining surf edits, which made the grading and ranking of the best ones more than a tad complicated. Luke Hynd took a trip to Ireland and locked into more than a few frigid death slabs, securing a spot on the list. Tanner Gudauskas, Shane Borland and super-grom Jackson Dorian all made the ranks for the high-performance shows they put on in Waco, Texas. But in the end, it was Leroy Bellet’s stunning footage of Michel Bourez at Teahupo’o that earned the top spot. The full episode of “Chasing the Shot” –wherein Bellet breaks down the horrifying process of getting towed in behind surfers in massive barrels in order to capture unique angles–is worth a watch in its entirety. But in the meantime, check out the top 10 surf clips from the month of March.

A countdown of last month's best surf clips, featuring Leroy Bellet's footage of Michel Bourez at Teahupo'o

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.