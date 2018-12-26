It’s true that the best thing about surfing is the physical act of catching waves. But here at SURFER, we think the second best thing about surfing is talking about it–and that’s what we do, day in and day out. We get the opportunity to talk to some of surfing’s most interesting characters about nearly every aspect of our saltwater addiction, picking it all apart and then transcribing it for your reading pleasure. This year we sat down and had long chats with legends like Wayne Lynch, who spoke with us about the importance of protecting our local environments, Bianca Valenti, about pocketing possibly the biggest wave ever paddled into by a woman at Jaws, and more. Get settled in, wherever you’re at, and click the links below to read our five favorite interviews of 2018.

At the beginning of 2018, Dusty Payne had a horrific wipeout at Backdoor. The fumble nearly cost the Maui native his life, leaving him with a fractured skull and a broken jaw. Given the circumstances, no one was sure how quickly Payne would recover, or if he’d ever surf at the highest level again. But Payne’s optimism and relentlessness drove him to rehab, to get back on a board after just a few months, and by the end of 2018, he was even competing in ‘QS events again. Not long after Payne returned to the water, we told his incredibly inspiring comeback story in our film “Relentless”, and the night of the film’s premiere, editor Todd Prodanovich sat down to have an eye-opening chat with Payne about his journey from near death back to the lineup. Read the full interview here.



With just a cursory scroll through Albee Layer’s Instagram account, you’ll quickly realize that the Maui native is very opinionated—and he seemingly gives very few f–s about upsetting people when expressing those opinions. When he disagrees with how the WSL judges score a specific wave (or an entire event, see 2018 Jaws Challenge), he will say exactly what he feels. But the thing about Layer is that he’s not causing trouble just to do it. Layer cares about surfing a lot, and he’ll do and say whatever he feels will help it progress, even if it often lands him in hot water. Read the full interview here.



At the beginning of the year, a swell of epic proportions hit the north shore of Maui, creating XXL-sized surf at Jaws. And, of course, the most fearless big-wave surfers flocked from the far corners of the world to get a slice of the action. One of those chargers was San Fransisco-based Bianca Valenti, who scratched into what many people were calling the biggest wave ever paddled into by a woman. We called up Valenti just a few days after the swell to talk about that wave, how crowded Pe’ahi has gotten over the past few years and how the previous Pe'ahi Challenge events might be having a positive effect on the future generation of female chargers. Read the full interview here.



As people who spend a solid amount of time doing fun stuff in the ocean, surfers, by logic, should be some of the most impassioned environmental advocates on the planet. But for some reason, that’s not always the case. Earlier this year, features editor Justin Housman tracked down Australian legend Wayne Lynch and talked to the man about why surfers should be the ocean’s most vocal defenders, and how in an age of seemingly-insurmountable environmental concerns, we can collectively bring positive change. Read the full interview here.



In 2018, a South African surfer by the name of Michael February styled his way onto the ‘CT. You likely know him by that cruisey knock-kneed style he put on display for everyone at Snapper, Bells, JBay and, well, just about every stop on the ‘CT. Editor Todd Prodanovich spoke with February earlier this year not only about his proclivity for fine surf aesthetics, but also about what it was like growing up in a post-apartheid South Africa, how programs like Waves for Change make an important impact on surf culture in his hometown and what it’s like being the first black African on the World Tour. Read the full interview here.