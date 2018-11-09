If you’re in Southern California this weekend and looking for something to do (aren’t we all?), mosey on down to the Pacific City Gallery in Huntington Beach Saturday evening for a night of art and culture.

Surfers/artists Alex Weinstein and Charles Adler have curated a show aptly titled “The Californians,” which will feature the work of a star-studded list of West Coast artists like pro surfer Alex Knost, photographers Dane Peterson and Nolan Hall, painter Andy Davis and much, much more.

According to Weinstein, the exhibition’s thesis is rooted in the idea that California is a magnetic destination for artists, immigrants and anyone chasing the California dream, yet there’s also a dystopian feeling to the state. “Surfers are literally and figuratively sitting in the middle of all this miasma,” says Weinstein. “They are well situated to appreciate the copious beauty [of California] and the ever-present dark side and the intensity of the rat race.”

“Everyone in the exhibition is both a serious artist and serious about their commitment to surfing,” says Weinstein. “I was interested in getting not necessarily artists who make art about surfing but artists who are surfers-because I think just at a cellular level, there’s an amount of overlap between people who spend a lot of time in the water and then a lot of time in their studio.”

The opening of the exhibition will start this Saturday and will continue over the next month (or longer). Check out a sample of the work produced by the artists in the exhibition below, and head to Huntington Beach this Saturday for the grand opening.