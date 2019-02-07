The number of talented surfers that are on Channel Island’s team, both in the competitive and freesurf realms, is pretty impressive, to say the least–Dane Reynolds, the Coffin brothers, Lakey Peterson, Bobby, the Gudangs and more. A few weeks ago, a good portion of the team descended on Rincon to trade turns demolishing the long, roping walls on offer and also to give current and new CI models a proper go.

Here’s what CI had to say about the session.

Based near the glassy walled point breaks of Santa Barbara, California for the past 50 years, Al Merrick's Channel Islands Surfboards crew is blessed with access to world-class waves just footsteps from its shaping bays. With the lure of Rincon and other nearby cobble and sand bottom point waves used for field testing—or fine-tuning—their R&D process draws its incredible roster of team riders from nearby and afar to work with Britt Merrick and his fellow stable of CI shapers to constantly dial-in current and future designs.

In January of 2019, a few fun-sized and overhead swells rolled through the area with the likes of these CI Teamriders tearing it up: Conner Coffin, Pat Gudauskas, Dane Reynolds, Eithan Osborne, Tanner Gudauskas Lakey Peterson, Bobby Martinez, Dane Gudauskas, Sage Erickson, Parker Coffin and Cory Arrambide.

Filmed & Edited by Sean Lesh with additional clips by Josh Pomer, Andrew Schoener and Nick Liotta