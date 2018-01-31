The Coffin Brothers are Good Neighbors

Mother nature has taken a toll on Conner and Parker Coffin’s hometown of Montecito, California. The one-two punch of wildfires and mudslides left a messy trail of devastation this winter. Two local firefighters who bravely fought to save the homes of others during the Thomas Fire have lost their own homes to the slide. The Coffins have partnered with the Changing Tides Foundation and their own sponsors to help these heroes and their families rebuild. Boards, gear, a guitar and more, all donated by the Coffin Brothers, are being raffled off with all proceeds going to the families of these two firefighters. Find out more here.