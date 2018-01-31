The Coffin Brothers are Good Neighbors

Mother nature has taken a toll on Conner and Parker Coffin’s hometown of Montecito, California. The one-two punch of wildfires and mudslides left a messy trail of devastation this winter. Two local firefighters who bravely fought to save the homes of others during the Thomas Fire have lost their own homes to the slide. The Coffins have partnered with the Changing Tides Foundation and their own sponsors to help these heroes and their families rebuild. Boards, gear, a guitar and more, all donated by the Coffin Brothers, are being raffled off with all proceeds going to the families of these two firefighters. Find out more here.
ONLINE RAFFLE LINK for Santa Barbara Relief is LIVE in my bio!! It's been tragic to see the damage and loss in our home town of #santabarbara over the past two months. We are really excited to partner with @changingtidesfoundation to put on an online Raffle to help raise funds for two firefighters whose families homes were washed away in the debris flows of #montecito. Click on the link in my bio to buy tickets for one of my signed @cisurfboards boards, a @dangelicony guitar, signed @wsl jersey and other awesome goodies from @ripcurl_usa, @oakley, @thejamesbrand, @futuresfins, @nixon, @etnies and @leus and help us give back!!! #montecitostrong