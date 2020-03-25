October 1st. If you’re a surf filmmaker, mark that date, because that’s the new cutoff for submissions for the 2020 Surfer Awards. Again, that’s October 1st. Did you get that? I put it in bold that time just in case.

We’re telling you this now, dear surf filmmaker, because we get it. You’ve got an idea, maybe you’ve already got something in the can, maybe a certain global pandemic has put your shooting schedule on hold, but even when that passes, you’ll still have to deal with finicky swells, finicky surfers, and an entirely different kind of lengthy self-isolation to get the thing edited. And once that’s all done, and you’ve made something great, it’d be nice to be considered for an award, right? Well, that’s why we’re letting you know 6 months ahead of time that the new cutoff for submissions is October 1st, so that you can plan your project accordingly if you’d like it to be considered for this year’s awards.

Why would we move the cutoff a month earlier than years past, you ask? Well, each year, long before the Turtle Bay lobby bar starts overflowing and The Mattson 2 take the stage, we the SURFER staff collectively spend 43,267 hours watching films and shorts, reviewing the loftiest punts and deepest tubes on Instagram, building a shortlist that will eventually become the Surfer Awards nominees. Because we deeply care about the legitimacy of each individual award (and because we’re probably a little masochistic) we decided to further complicate the whole process last year by creating a 50-person Surfer Awards Academy, stacked with experts and icons, which was then broken down into 10-person panels for each category. We also added more categories, including new performance categories for women so that they’d have as much opportunity to hoist a trophy as the men. Better show? Definitely. Masochistic? You betcha.

Long story long, if we want to continue expanding the show, growing the Surfer Awards Academy, making this the best version of itself that it can be, we need another month for the nomination and judging process. And if that doesn’t leave you enough time to get your project done, well, there’s always next year.

As the cutoff for submissions draws closer, we’ll share more information on eligibility and how to submit. In the meantime, good luck with your potentially-Surfer-Award-winning project, and feel free to draw inspiration from the above video of Albee Layer and Torrey Meister being forced to act for the 2017 Surfer Awards.