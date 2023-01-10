The historic big-wave event known as the Eddie Aikau Big-Wave Invitational was green-lit yesterday for Wednesday, January 11th, but in the past few hours was called-off due to non-ideal conditions. Now forecasters are looking at the 22nd for a possibly run date. Having last run in 2016 and crowned John John Florence the deserved winner, the 2022-2023 Eddie will hopefully align with some XXL swell in the coming weeks. The invitees listed below–which include a handful of women for the first time in the event’s history–are busy getting their gear ready and heads prepped for the upcoming showdown.

Stay tuned for more info.

Aaron Gold

Andrea Moller

Billy Kemper

Eli Olson

Emily Erickson

Ezekiel Lau

Grant Baker

Greg Long

Ian Walsh

Jake Maki

Jamie O’Brien

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Josh Moniz

Justine Dupont

Kai Lenny

Keala Kennelly

Keali’i Mamala

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Kohl Christensen

Landon McNamara

Lucas Chianca

Luke Shepardson

Makani Adric

Makuakai Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Michael Ho

Nathan Florence

Nathan Fletcher

Nic von Rupp

Paige Alms

Peter Mel

Ramon Navarro

Ross Clarke-Jones

Shane Dorian

Taio Shipman

Tikanui Smith

Tyler Larronde