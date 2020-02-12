Blurring the lines between surfing and backcountry snowboarding (and maybe a little UFC?), the first-ever Nazaré Tow Challenge did not disappoint. For 6 hours straight, 10 teams of two surfers took turns towing and surfing massive walls of moving water — the size of which was hard to determine. Was the surf today 50-feet? 75? Bigger? Back in 2017 Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa was whipped into a world record 80-foot wave at Nazaré, and there were a few sets ridden today that looked every inch as menacing.

The day started with near-perfect rides from Sebastian Steudtner and Nic Von Rupp and ended with Alex Botelho’s near-death knockout (after he got launched 10-feet in the air when the Ski he was riding on the back of went flying over a huge side wave). In-between, the highlights were many, with basically every surfer in the event logging a memorable moment during one of the largest and most consistent Nazaré days in recent memory.

Photo Credit: Mestre

Unlike most surf contests, this one wasn’t scored in real-time. Instead, the day was filmed from multiple angles and the surfers (along with a panel of judges) got together at the end to watch and pick winners in four categories: Men’s Wave of the Day, Women’s Wave of the Day, Team Champions and the Jogos Santa Casa Commitment Award.

The chosen winners are as follows:

Team Champions: Kai Lenny and Lucas Chianca

Kai Lenny is currently surfing on another level. Not only did he re-create the mid-face frontside air-360 he did at Jaws, but he did one backside today, as well — both on 50-foot, colossally large bombs. While his teammate Chianca looked every bit as comfortable and confident towing as Lenny, it seems as if nobody else is on par with Lenny when it comes to performing on massive waves. He also tried a frontside backflip on a 10-foot end section while going right at Nazaré. Which is why this wouldn’t be Lenny’s only award…

Men’s Wave of the Day: Kai Lenny

Lenny won the Wave of the Day award for this harrowing beast of a right. The wild thing is that Lenny could have won this same award for a number of his rides at Nazaré today. That’s how dominating he was.

Photo Credit: Machado

Women’s Wave of the Day: Justine Dupont

It’s nearly impossible for most surfers to understand the mental and physical fortitude required to ride a 50-foot wave out at Nazaré, but can you imagine how difficult it would be outrunning such mountains of whitewater on your backhand? Apparently it’s no big deal for French charger Justine Dupont. When Fred David, Dupont’s driver, whipped her into (arguably) the craziest looking mountain of the day, she rode it to perfection. In the booth afterward, Pete Mel called it the “wave of the event”, period.

Jogos Santa Casa Commitment Award: The Water Safety Team

If not for the quick response from the water safety team today, there’s a chance Alex Botelho might have lost his life, making this the most deserved award of the day. It’s truly amazing what the water safety team is capable of in the most unpredictable, challenging and life-threatening conditions on the planet, and their dedication is what makes events like this possible.