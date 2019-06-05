For this new five-part series, we spoke with modern icons at iconic waves around the world and asked them for a list of the most underrated surfers at their home break. Because every wave has a least one of them: the underrated ripper who, for one reason or another, hasn't quite garnered the mainstream media attention they deserve.

Our first icon is 21-year-old Matahi Drollet, an up-and-coming (but mostly already arrived) superstar out at Teahupo'o, a wave he's been surfing since he was eight years old. When we called Drollet, he was fresh off paddling a psychotic 10-foot Teahupo'o bomb, a wave you've likely seen all over the internet (if you haven’t seen it yet, check it out here). When asked about the wave, and how it stacked up against other "best-evers" at Chopes, Drollet humbly laughed it off, "Yeah, I got a pretty good one the other day," he said. "But if it weren't for the guys on this list I never would have gone."

The following are the five most underrated legends at Chopes, according to Drollet:

Matehau Tetopata

“Matehau Tetopata is the most underrated for sure,” says Drollet. “He's a local kid who basically charges the most out of all of us. Nobody really knows about him, except the people who come to Chopes to surf it. He's so gnarly. He's 23 but he started surfing when he was 17 or something. It's crazy. He's only been surfing for like six years and he's already one of the best out there. When it gets super heavy and really west he'll stay in the water and paddle. That's when I start to tow, when it's over 12-foot. But Matehau is crazy. He's really pushing the limits of paddling into the biggest waves.” Photo by Domenic Mosqueira

Kevin Bourez

“He's Michel's little brother,” says Drollet. “He's really underrated too. He's got a great style, and the way he surfs Chopes is just really unique. His approach really inspires my surfing: the way he cruises in the barrel and really makes everything look easy. He's casual even in super heavy conditions. He surfs good in everything, too. He could have been on the ‘CT but that's not what he wanted to do, I guess. When Chopes is on he's always out there. I think he's one of the best.” Photo by Ben Thouard

Lorenzo Avvenenti

“He got the bomb of the day on the last swell,” says Drollet. “He's a little older than me, he's 24. He's a really tall guy, but he's one of the best barrel riders in Tahiti. He's also one of my best friends. No one really knows him, but he pushes me a lot. He can do huge airs in heavy conditions, and on this last swell he was pushing everybody to get a crazier wave.” Photo by Shane Grace

Tikanui Smith

“Tikanui is the craziest one for sure,” says Drollet. “If Chopes is borderline tow or paddle, Tikanui is the one who will try to paddle. He's a little older — he's 26 or 27, but he's one of the guys I always surf and travel with. He's in Mexico hunting big waves right now. I think he paddled one of the most fucked up waves anyone has ever caught at Chopes. Some people know him but he's underrated still for sure. It's kind of hard for him to leave Tahiti and make a bigger name for himself, but it doesn't matter, he's such a good surfer. He chases the biggest waves in Tahiti and he's not scared to surf by himself. There's that one right after Chopes–the one John John [Florence] got the cover [SURFING Mag] on–Tikanui got probably the biggest barrel ever out there on his shortboard. And there was no one else out. It's definitely him and Matehau who charge the hardest when the big swells come.” Photo by Ben Thouard

Mateia Hiquily

“He used to be on the ‘QS and won a few events, but this year he changed his approach to surfing,” says Drollet. “He bought land at Teahupo'o and he lives there and every swell he's there. On the last three or four swells, I saw him sending it on huge waves that I wasn't sure he should go on. He's also been towing and he got a few bombs last year. He also won the trials [for the ‘CT] last year. People know Mateia but he's still underrated for how good he is–not just at Chopes, but all over the world.” Photo by Mosquiera