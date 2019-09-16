The Tokyo Olympics have made strange bedfellows. The black sands of Miyazaki prefecture this week saw the amateurs and pros surfing together in perfect harmony for the first time in almost 25 years at the ISA World Games. Watching pro stars Moore, Gilmore, Medina and Slater surfing against the might of Senegal and Afghanistan took some serious comprehension. This was the best and the rest all drawn together for the first time in a long time, and the World Games certainly had a Bizarro World feel to them.

For those late to the party, a quick primer on how all this came about. In a previous geological era, the old amateur World Titles were a big deal–Tom Curren and Lisa Andersen both won world amateur titles before going pro–but for almost three decades now they’ve gone down largely unnoticed. Once the ASP hit its straps, the old gathering of the tribe died on the vine. The only thing that kept them going was the evangelical zeal of a flamboyant Argentinian surfer named Fernando Aguerre. As a young man, Aguerre had been banned from surfing back home in Argentina by the ruling military junta. He’d fought the ban and won, and from that point saw surfing as a great emancipator. He moved to America, made a mint using girls in bikinis to sell shoes to surfers, and pursued the dream of making surfing an Olympic sport.

Outside of Latin America however, nobody much cared about the World Games. Most pros had long stopped turning up and the whole thing lost relevance at the pointy end of the sport. The past three men’s ISA world champions have been Argentinian and Mexican, while no Argentinian or Mexican has ever even qualified for the world tour. The only thing keeping the whole thing going was the faint hope that one day a bunch of old guys in Switzerland would think surfing might appeal to kids more than, say, Greco-Roman wrestling. That miracle happened in 2016, shifting the whole power dynamic between the amateurs and the pros. The WSL needed the Olympics. The ISA needed the WSL’s surfers. This week they got them, in body… if not in spirit.

Photo Credit: Sean Evans

Coming into the ISA Games in Miyazaki it was trumpeted that Olympic qualification began here. Technically that was true, but in reality it meant two-fifths of not much. The reality was that any “provisional” qualification this week could be trumped before next year’s Olympics anyway–by this year’s WSL rankings and next year’s ISA World Games. You couldn’t really make the team here this week, but you could definitely rule yourself out.

Everyone with Olympic designs was contractually obliged to be there. If you didn’t show up at Miyazaki you were out. The pros were forced to be there and most of them surfed accordingly.

Before we get down to it, a qualifier. Of the several million heats surfed this week in Japan I’ve watched about six. Sitting through every heat would be the ultimate in self-flagellation for a pro surfing fan and would test the limits of human endurance. I felt for the judges and the commentators. There were 55 countries represented and Fernando was so excited about having them all there that he didn’t want to send anyone home. Nobody lost. Repechage rounds were stacked on top of one another. The surf was onshore and seasick. Days dragged on for weeks.

The women’s final finished on Thursday in the best waves all week. Carissa Moore was the only ‘CT surfer to make the final, and she finished fourth for a cherished copper medal. That said it all. The pros, while they said all the right things when interviewed, were clearly disinterested. The women’s final was won by former professional world champ Sofia Mulanovich from Peru. Just how Byzantine and confusing the Olympic qualification process is became immediately clear. Despite winning Sofia didn’t qualify. Latin America has their own qualification going.

Photo Credit: ISA/Sean Evans

The women’s final was followed immediately by the Aloha Cup which was actually pretty cool. A tag team event between eight of the big surfing nations it at least created some kind of drama, with surfers competing against other surfers, other countries and the clock. Watching Kelly hassling Sally Fitzgibbons for a wave may have been the highlight of the whole week. Australia won, although it counted for nothing in the overall pointscore. It would be the only thing Australia would come close to winning all week.

After the Aloha Cup, I hung around and watched the men’s first round continue. I wasn’t sure when it had started but by the sound of Chris Cote’s waning enthusiasm, I presumed it had started sometime last February. “Here we are working our way through the first round and we’re up to… heat 32!” I watched on as Tolga Ucal from Turkey paddled out. The plucky Turk crab-legged across a waist-high right for a 1.07. This was followed by a 1.37, a 0.93, a 1.43, a 1.03, and a 0.53. After watching the Tahiti event where the judges were forced to split scores between eight and 10, I marveled at their ability to split scores between zero and two. The Turk then almost ran over his Filipino opponent for his highest score of the heat. That heat was followed by Owen Wright, fresh off a win in Tahiti, up against Egor Volkov from Russia. Gabe Medina surfed against a 44-year-old Argentinian who actually ripped and it only got weirder when Italo Ferreira showed up late from the airport, paddled out in denim shorts, and coolly won his heat in nine minutes flat.

The overnight press release before finals day heralded a men’s final between Gabby, Italo, Kelly and Kolohe. Okay, I thought, that’s something. I logged on with the final in the water and the first thing I heard was that this wasn’t actually a final, but another repechage heat that was to be followed by more repechage heats. I gave up. Understanding what was happening was impossible; watching it not much better. The lineup was wobbly typhoon soup and looking at it for too long had the same effect as eating raw fish for breakfast.

Kelly didn’t make the final but seemed to be having a good time regardless. He’d received a carved wooden throne as a gift from the Senegalese team, and was wearing a small Lebanese flag in his hat, explaining his great grandfather had been born in Lebanon. At the moment he’s an even money bet to take one of the two automatic places in the American Olympic team at the end of the WSL season. If he doesn’t, well, he might have his Plan B ready to go.

Photo Credit: Sean Evans

The final featured Gabby, Italo, Kolohe and Japanese surfer Shun Murakami. The local actually looked half a chance of upsetting the Big Three for a minute, before Todd Kline in the commentary booth let out a sportscasting classic. “I got chicken skin, Chris, and I don’t even know why!” The broadcast had missed it, but Italo had launched a big, backhand rotor with a layback, white-water recovery. It wasn’t perfect but it was a 10. The final was his, and as Italo made his way through an ever-polite Japanese crowd, Kliney mused richly on the power of surfing to bring peace to the world through war, religious and cultural differences. At that moment outside Baghuz in Syria, ISIS militants and Kurdish freedom fighters put down their AKs and gathered together around a smartphone to watch the presentation.

“You can have your prize money and your big cardboard checks,” offered Kliney earnestly, “but this means so much more to these surfers.” The fact that none of them have turned up to the World Games for 25 years might indicate that they’d rather take the checks, thanks very much, but the Brazilians seemed genuinely stoked to take gold as the winning nation. They won by miles with Team America second and host nation Japan third. The once-mighty Australian team, who had for decades claimed this event as their own with boxing kangaroo flags waving on the beach, finished a dismal eighth despite stacking the beach with Steph Gilmore, Sally Fitzgibbons, Julian Wilson, Owen Wright and a full Olympic coaching squad. They were smoked by humble New Zealand, who finished seventh, but they really showed the Canadians and the Swiss.

After the strange scenes in Miyazaki, normal pro surfing transmission will resume on the weekend when the world’s best travel to California’s Onion Belt three hours from the coast as a mechanical plow is dragged up and down a lake for three days.