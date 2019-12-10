Well, there goes any chance of office-going surf fans getting any actual work done this week. On top of the Pipe Masters kicking off today and likely running again tomorrow, the cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships just got green lit for Thursday. According to Surfline’s official forecast for the event, it’s gonna be solid with 35- to 40-foot surf and bigger sets, groomed by favorable east winds.

Last year, back when it was called the Peahi Challenge and it didn’t have that any of that highly-fragrant, sticky icky Marijuana money behind it, the event got quite a bit of attention both for its incredibly dramatic moments where lunatics like Billy Kemper and Grant “Twiggy” Baker packed building-sized closeouts, and for its judges appraisal of said closeouts, which earner higher marks than less dramatic, yet completed rides.

Will the judges continue to award those who go full send regardless of whether or not they make it to the shoulder? Or will they recalibrate their scoring to award the more calculated risk takers? We’ll find out this Thursday. In the meantime, here’s the list of competitors, with a few wildcards still waiting to get sorted out:

Women’s Division

Paige Alms (HAW)

Justine Dupont (FRA)

Emily Erickson (HAW)

Raquel Heckert (BRA)

Keala Kennelly (HAW)

Andrea Moller (BRA)

Felicity Palmateer (AUS)

Bianca Valenti (USA)

Wildcard 1 TBD

Wildcard 2 TBD

Men’s Division

Grant Baker (ZAF)

Alex Botelho (PRT)

Russell Bierke (AUS)

Lucas Chianca (BRA)

Trevor Carlson (HAW)

Nathan Florence (HAW)

Natxo Gonzalez (EUK)

Greg Long (USA)

Mark Healey (HAW)

Billy Kemper (HAW)

Kai Lenny (HAW)

Albee Layer (HAW)

Tyler Larronde (HAW)

Nic Lamb (USA)

Tom Lowe (GBR)

Torrey Meister (HAW)

Jamie Mitchell (AUS)

Jojo Roper (USA)

Koa Rothman (HAW)

Makuakai Rothman (HAW)

Nic von Rupp (PRT)

Ian Walsh (HAW)

Wildcard 1 TBD

Wildcard 2 TBD