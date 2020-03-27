One heartening thing to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is that people all over the world are coming up with increasingly-creative ways to keep us feeling connected and stimulated, even if many of us are isolated in our homes. The latest case in point: The Lockdown Surf Film Festival.

The brainchild of London Surf/Film Fest founders Chris Nelson and Demi Taylor, Lockdown is a completely fee, online surf film festival celebrating surf movies and their makers through a series of screenings and interviews.

“We wanted to create a space and community to help everyone get through what might be a long period of life on hold,” said Nelson in a press release. “The filmmakers have been super kind to offer their movies to help keep the stoke fires burning at a time when getting in the ocean is out of reach for the vast majority of us.”

So what does the digital theater marquis read? According to the release, Lockdown will be screening “Dirty Old Wedge”, “Nervous Laughter”, “The Perilous Sea”, “Sorria”, “La Ola Sin Fronteras”, “Zone Frequency”, “Here and Now”, “The Outrider”, “The Seawolf” and more.

Lockdown also features a “Found Footage Files” short film competition encouraging filmmakers to use this downtime to re-cut old footage into something new, the winner of which will be screened at the next London Surf/Film Fest.

Lockdown will be kicking off the first 24-hour viewing window with “The Seawolf” tomorrow, March 28, at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. Click here for more info, and check out the trailer for “The Seawolf” above.