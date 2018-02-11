…Lost Team Tests the New “Psycho Killer”

It looks like Matt “Mayhem” Biolos has whipped up another versatile board that will cause your quiver to gather dust. In the edit above, the …Lost team puts “The Psycho Killer” on rail, in the air and in the tube. Luke Davis carves some Lowers walls, Nate Yeomans grovels and Ian Crane throws caution to the wind. Just after the three-minute mark some rapid-fire psycho slashing starts to occur that may make you want to run to the closest surf shop to check out …Lost’s new model.