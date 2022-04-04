For the past few+ decades, big-wave surfers from around the world have been making their annual pilgrimage to Half Moon Bay to surf the infamous monster known as Mavericks. During this time, attention has mainly been paid to the right. But over the past few years, an upcoming generation of fearless hellsurfers have focused their attention on the little-explored left, paddling or getting whipped into the kind of hollow drainers rarely seen on the other side of the peak. While this winter didn’t offer up too many memorable swell days, young gun Luca Padua still made a point to go out when the waves were big to continue his research on the Mavs left. Hit play on the short edit above to get a first-hand look at what it’s like to pull into a building-sized tube at Half Moon Bay.