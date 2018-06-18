The first ever all-women, standalone big-wave surf contest hopes to get underway this fall at Waimea Bay-that is, if there’s enough swell to actually run the event.

Last year, the City and County of Honolulu awarded contest directors Betty Depolito and Wrenna Delgado the necessary permit needed to run the Women’s Waimea Bay Championship during the October 1 through November 21st waiting period. Unfortunately, there weren’t many opportunities to run the event throughout the slower-than-normal early autumn season (the one day it looked like the contest might be able to run, the WSL greenlit the 2017 Pe’ahi Challenge, where a good chunk of Queen of the Bay invitees were also set to compete).

Red Bull is helping to sponsor the event, similar to last year, but it's unclear who else is supporting the event financially or how much the prize purse will be.

After watching the Pe’ahi contest last year, it sure looks possible the Pacific can produce the supersized playing field required for this type of historical big-wave contest. Let’s just hope it can produce more than one this fall.

2018 Red Bull Queen of the Bay Invitees

Andrea Moller (BRA)

Bianca Valenti (USA)

Blake Lefkoe (USA)

Brittany Gomulka (USA)

Claudia Goncalves (BRA)

Emilia Perry (HAW)

Emily Erickson (HAW)

Felicity Palmateer (AUS)

Gypsy Ann Russ (USA)

Jamilah Star (USA)

Jenny Useldinger (USA)

Jessica Anderson (CHI)

Joana Andrade (POR)

Justine Dupont (FRA)

Keala Kennelly (HAW)

Kelta O’Rourke (HAW)

Kiyomi Sheppard (JAP)

Makani Adric (HAW)

Michaela Fregonese (BRA)

Momo Sakuma (JAP)

Nicole Pacelli (BRA)

Paige Alms (HAW)

Polly Ralda (GUA)

Raquel Heckert (BRA)

Remi Nealon (HAW)

Sarah Gerhardt (USA)

Shakira Westdorp (AUS)

Sheila Lee (USA)

Tammy Lee Smith (RSA)

Tayla Hanak (AUS)