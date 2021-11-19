Last year, Red Bull hosted a one-of-a-kind women’s big-wave event in the form of a digital video contest–The Red Bull Magnitude. With two dozen invitees and a major prize purse on offer, the event showcased some of the best big-wave surfing throughout the Hawaiian Islands (and awarded Keala Kennelly a chunk of change in the process). Earlier this week, Red Bull announced the return of the video contest, but this year with a whopping $50K in total on the line.

Unique to this event, Red Bull provides film and water safety crews every time swells “hit a minimum threshold”–i.e. when the waves get frighteningly massive. The contest window will be open for three months, and like last year, will be held across the entire state of Hawaii. “Last year’s event was incredible,” Maui charger Paige Alms told Red Bull. “It was really unique to have the platform to showcase our best surfing, without the time restraints of a traditional surf contest. It allowed everyone to push themselves and build on their performances each swell. I look forward to the upcoming event and hope for some big swells to showcase some amazing surfing!”

Continue reading for more info from the Red Bull contest organizers:

With event footage living on redbull.com/magnitude and on Red Bull’s social media accounts, Red Bull Magnitude will provide fans across the world with an in-depth insight into what it takes to spend a winter paddling out at some of the most iconic big wave breaks on Earth. And with its open-invite format, there’s no telling who this year’s breakout star will be.

“Last year really helped bring up the new generation of big-wave surfers,” says Keala Kennelly, the Overall Winner from the inaugural Red Bull Magnitude. “I got to surf with some up-and-coming talents that I had never surfed with and it was inspiring to see them push their limits and grow their capabilities. I can’t wait to see what this year has in store.”

The contest swell window will be from December 1, 2021 – February 28, 2022, and film crews will be provided at the priority big-wave breaks–Jaws, Waimea Bay, and Oahu Outer Reefs–on days when there is a surf forecast showing a sustained 12-foot Hawaiian / 24-foot regular wave height per Surfline. While competitors can work with their own film crews to catch waves at any break across the state and submit the clip on their own, all waves must be over 12-foot Hawaiian/24-foot regular to be considered in the contest by Red Bull’s expert judging panel. That judging panel will consist of Betty DePolito, Rochelle Ballard, and Kai Lenny.

The judges will convene from March 1-5, 2022 to deliberate on four awards: Overall Champion, Best Tow-In, Best Ride, and Biggest Wave presented by Yeti. The Overall Champion Award carries a $35,000 purse and will be given to the surfer who puts together the most consistently fantastic winter season. All other awards carry a $5,000 purse. A fifth award-the People’s Choice Award–will be voted on by fans online at RedBull.com/magnitude and will carry a special non-cash prize.

All awards will be announced during a closing ceremony early in March at a date to be later announced.