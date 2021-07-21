It’s been a long time coming, but surfing’s inaugural Olympic debut will officially commence in just a few day’s time. Team USA has already got boots on the ground in Japan and the opening ceremony will be kicking off this Friday, July 23rd.

After years of comments and predictions about what the Tokyo Games will be like, and after a year delay due to COVID-19, we’ll finally be able to see 40 of the world’s best surfers go for gold. With each country’s team currently gearing up for the start of competition, here’s a breakdown on when to watch, how to watch and why you should definitely watch:

When to Watch?

The waiting period for the surf event is slotted to run from Sunday, July 25 – Sunday, August 1. According to NBC, here’s a rough breakdown for when which round will run and here’s how the format will unfold, per the ISA:

Sunday, July 25

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

• Men’s Round 1

• Women’s Round 1

• Men’s Round 2

• Women’s Round 2

Starts at 6pm EDT

Monday, July 26

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

• Women’s Round 3

• Men’s Round 3

Starts at 6pm EDT

Tuesday, July 27

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

• Men’s Quarterfinals

• Women’s Quarterfinals

• Men’s Semifinals

• Women’s Semifinals

Starts at 6pm EDT

Wednesday, July 28

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

• Women’s Bronze medal match

• Men’s Bronze medal match

• Women’s Gold medal match

• Men’s Gold medal match

• Women’s Victory Ceremony

• Men’s Victory Ceremony

Starts at 7pm EDT

Thursday, July 29

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

• Competition TBD

Friday, July 30

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

• Competition TBD

Saturday, July 31

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

• Competition TBD

Sunday, August 1

Venues: Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

• Competition TBD

How to Watch?

If you’re based in the States, you’ll be able will be able to stream the entire competition on NBC. Click here to watch. If however, you’re located across the pond in Australia, you’ll have to go to 7plus.com.au and download the app on your phone or mobile TV.

Worth the Watch?

Definitely. For the past few years, most armchair experts have bet on the fact that Japan will likely see small surf during the official Olympics waiting period. Quality surf in Japan is somewhat dependent upon tropical cyclones or typhoons (the eastern hemisphere appellation for hurricane), which can be hard to score. But looks like the Olympic gods are smiling down on us. According to Surfline’s week-out forecast, there’s good potential for a cyclone-fueled swell to grace the shores of Japan next week. Even if you aren’t one to care about an event like the Olympics, there’s a solid chance we could see some must-watch surfing that’ll be worth tuning in for.

Who To Cheer On

Women:

2019 WSL Championship Tour

Carissa Moore (USA)

Caroline Marks (USA)

Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Silvana Lima (BRA)

Brisa Hennessy (CRC)

Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

Johanne Defay (FRA)

2021 World Surfing Games

Yolanda Sequeria (POR)

Teresa Bonvalot (POR)

Daniella Rosas (PER)

Leilani McGonagle (CRC)

Mahina Maeda (JPN)

Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

Pauline Ado (FRA)

2019 World Surfing Games

Anat Lelior (ISR)

Bianca Buitendag (RSA)

Ella Williams (NZL)

Sofia Mulanovich (PER)

2019 Pan Am Games

Dominic Barona (ECU)

Men:

2019 WSL Championship Tour:

Gabriel Medina (BRA)

Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

John John Florence (USA)

Owen Wright (AUS)

Julian Wilson (AUS)

Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Michel Bourez (FRA)

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

2021 World Surfing Games

Leon Glatzer (GER)

Miguel Tudela (PER)

Lucca Mesinas (PER)

Manuel Selman (CHI)

Hiroto Ohhara (JPN)

2019 World Surfing Games

Rio Waida (INA)

Frederico Morais (POR)

Billy Stairmand (NZL)

Ramzi Boukhiam (MAR)

2019 Pan Am Games

Leandro Usuna (ARG)